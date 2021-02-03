Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Releases Earnings Results

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 109.97%.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.