Scotiabank Boosts Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$240.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$258.09.

CJT stock opened at C$221.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$214.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$200.88. Cargojet Inc. has a one year low of C$67.87 and a one year high of C$250.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -19.73%.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

