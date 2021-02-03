scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

SCPH stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered scPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.