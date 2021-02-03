Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Down 3.1%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.44. 191,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 196,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCU. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $994.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

