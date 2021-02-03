Seaport Global Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLGN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Silgan stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Silgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Silgan by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

