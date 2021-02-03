Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SOMLY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.67. 13,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.30. Secom has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Secom had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Secom will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.