Security Asset Management Acquires 2,211 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.60. 7,993,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,351,574. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.