Security Asset Management Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.6% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.40.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,477 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,190. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $21.29 on Wednesday, reaching $485.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $522.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.