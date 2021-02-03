Security Asset Management Buys 1,188 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.27. 135,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.06. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

