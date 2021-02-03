Security Asset Management Has $325,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Security Asset Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 173.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,743,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,627. The firm has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

