Security Asset Management Has $544,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. 1,547,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,961. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

