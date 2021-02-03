Seele-N Price Tops $0.0089 (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Seele-N has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00894588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04676190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

