Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

