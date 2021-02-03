Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ST opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

