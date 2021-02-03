Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 13.5% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares traded up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.69. 50,086,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 77,239,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $673.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $272,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

