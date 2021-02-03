Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

SRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Serco Group plc (SRP.L) alerts:

SRP traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,255. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. Serco Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.50.

In related news, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

About Serco Group plc (SRP.L)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group plc (SRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.