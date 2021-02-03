Serum (SRM) Trading Up 46.7% This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00007575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $140.17 million and approximately $193.63 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00052780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00139375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00243913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00062682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039056 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

