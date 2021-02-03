Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,914.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after acquiring an additional 195,101 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 162.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after buying an additional 1,415,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after buying an additional 71,522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,321,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,337,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,929. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

