ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 75 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $583.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $588.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after buying an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after buying an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

