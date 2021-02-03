ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report released on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,814.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $154,702.34. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

