Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 5,360,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,832,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

SESN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $257.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

