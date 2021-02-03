Shawn Curran Sells 7,562 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GPS opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.