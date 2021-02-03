Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.64. 582,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. The firm has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

