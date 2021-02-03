Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 53,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 75,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.32.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

