Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $249.93. The stock had a trading volume of 70,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

