Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.34. 26,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.