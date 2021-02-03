Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 268,341 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.99. 335,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278,690. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

