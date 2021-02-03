Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,951 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,727,000 after buying an additional 131,522 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.68.

UPS stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.11. 177,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,690. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.