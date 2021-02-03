Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 708,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,601,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

