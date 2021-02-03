Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

