SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 37.2% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $213,915.17 and approximately $667.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,919.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.57 or 0.04408210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00416906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.75 or 0.01188706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00488141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00409343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00252977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021092 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

