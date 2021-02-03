Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Increases By 17.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,350,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 60,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 712,792 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

