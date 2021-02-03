Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Drops By 15.9%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 8,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. 3,215,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

