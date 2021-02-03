Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Drops By 29.7%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HKIB opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. AMTD International has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Get AMTD International alerts:

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

About AMTD International

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.