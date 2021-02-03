Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Increases By 16.2%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 237,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE:BMA opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $361.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

