Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declines By 30.8%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Barings BDC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.
Shares of BBDC opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $437.41 million, a PE ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Recommended Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.