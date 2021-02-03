Short Interest in Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Drops By 22.7%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,969.0 days.

OTCMKTS BSFFF opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. Basic-Fit has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Separately, ING Group lowered Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.