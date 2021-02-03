Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Expands By 37.7%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTGLY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Erste Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

CD Projekt stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. CD Projekt has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

