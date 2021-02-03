Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Drops By 14.2%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 22,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,707,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,594. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lowered Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

