Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Declines By 17.4%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CJJD opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.54.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

