Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Declines By 14.3%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CRWOY opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.