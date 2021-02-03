Short Interest in Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Expands By 17.5%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 753,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 402.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

BEVFF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $227.87 million, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.33. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

