Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Grows By 26.3%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 207,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $111,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $320.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

