Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Expands By 14.9%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,517,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 4,800,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FQVLF. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

