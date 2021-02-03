Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Increases By 39.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,009,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,836.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $36.01.

