Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Grows By 17.1%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 973,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on HE. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.