Short Interest in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Decreases By 27.6%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 362,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. 7,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,094 shares of company stock valued at $103,081. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 190,476 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 405.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

