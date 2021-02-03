Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expands By 16.5%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,480,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 32,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

