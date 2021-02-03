Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Rises By 40.4%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. CSFB cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

