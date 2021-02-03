Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 25.7%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 1,877,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $$5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

